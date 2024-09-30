-
The companies are petitioning the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to keep a list of documents and other information confidential, including details about whether the recent turmoil in the industry has impacted Hilcorp’s ability to pay for the $5.6 billion deal.
-
Alaska regulators say they need more time to weigh Hilcorp's request to keep its finances confidentialThe Regulatory Commission of Alaska has extended its deadline to March 12.
-
As it prepares to exit the state, BP donates nonprofit meeting space in Anchorage to community foundationThe Alaska Community Foundation says it will maintain the energy center as a free meeting space for at least the next 20 years.
-
The meeting Tuesday marked the first time Alaskans could provide in-person comments to the state regulatory commission that's overseeing a portion of the pending $5.6 billion sale.
-
The Regulatory Commission of Alaska, which is overseeing Hilcorp's purchase of BP's stake in the trans-Alaska pipeline, plans to hold a six-hour public hearing on the deal next month.
-
BP, which has been a major employer in Alaska for decades, is planning to sell all of its assets in the state to Hilcorp, a smaller, private company.
-
“The purpose is to make sure the State of Alaska and its people are represented as this transaction moves forward,” said the governor’s office.
-
BP intends to sell its entire Alaska business to Hilcorp for $5.6 billion.
-
House and Senate Resources committee members asked about everything from layoffs to whether Hilcorp has the financial resources to manage the assets it wants to take over.
-
Alaska's Energy Desk reporter Nat Herz is exploring Hilcorp's company culture as it's set to become one of the biggest players in Alaska's oil industry. He's written an open letter to Hilcorp employees asking for their help.