Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The learning of a profession, skill, or a trade that allows a person earn a living wage is an important developmental task. For some, that path takes them through high school and onto college. For others, who may experience challenges in “traditional high school”, or just have an interest in a particular trade, a vocational program might be a better choice. On this Line One, we'll discuss the decisions behind making King Career Center a full time high school and why finding the right educational fit for your child is so vital to their future success and health.LISTEN HERE

