Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The learning of a profession, skill, or a trade that allows a person earn a living wage is an important developmental task. For some, that path takes them through high school and onto college. For others, who may experience challenges in “traditional high school”, or just have an interest in a particular trade, a vocational program might be a better choice. On this Line One, we'll discuss the decisions behind making King Career Center a full time high school and why finding the right educational fit for your child is so vital to their future success and health.LISTEN HERE
West High School and Anchorage Opera have come together to produce two moving productions that have one thing in common: Theresienstadt Concentration Camp in Czechoslovakia during WWII. Join Director Dave Block and actors Suparat Prasannet and Luke Haneck as they give us the story about these extraordinary events: the one-act opera Brundibar, music by Hans Krasa with a new libretto by Tony Kushner and the one-act play I Never Saw Another Butterfly by Celeste Raspanti performing this weekend at West High School.KSKA: Friday, Jan. 23 at 2:45pmListen Now:
Preparing for college can be an entire family affair, not to mention the teachers and counselors who all pull together to help a young person get ready to succeed in higher education. This time on KTD we're talking about what it takes to get to university - and once accepted - how to do one's best during those college years. For this conversation we check in with advisors from two of Alaska's higher learning institutions: University of Alaska, Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University. KSKA: Tuesday 5/1 @ 2p & 7p
The Governor will likely get a scholarship bill from the Senate this session. But it might not be the one he wants. The Senate Finance Committee today…
Delta-Greely School District staff have fired-up a new alternative-energy heating system at the high school. As KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports the new heating technology will cut fuel costs and burn clean.