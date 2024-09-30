-
KSKA Tuesday, Jan. 30 2018, at 2:00 p.m. This week we present the fourth of our month-long series on Alaska’s high healthcare costs by discussing what we can do about it. This session will explore possible fixes to our situation such as transparency in pricing, medical travel and more.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, January 9, at 2:00 p.m. A very dense and well-informed discussion regarding the facts and trends for the high healthcare costs we have here in Alaska. This event features original findings from financial analyst Mark Foster, commentary on those findings from Assistant Professor of Economics Mouhcine Guettabi, followed by questions from the audience.Listen Here