-
Will winter bring snow, or will we wait through thaws, rain and darkness? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have a climatologist to talk about the predicted El Nino that is expected to bring warm, gloomy conditions this winter. So that’s the prediction. For the response, we’ll have two other interviews. We’ll be talking about hibernation, not the best option, and about indoor ice... it's the sport of curling.Thanks for listening!
-
University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers are unlocking the secrets of hibernation. The studies are aimed tapping the mechanism that safely slows down metabolism, as a tool to save humans from heart attack and trauma.
-
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...