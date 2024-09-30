Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
heart health

  • (Photo via Flickr user Marco Verch)
    Line One
    High blood pressure: the silent killer
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Dr. Jay Butler welcomes Alaska internal medicine specialist Dr. Julie McCormick for a discussion of high blood pressure—why it is important and what you and your health care provider can do about it.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Heart Health-A look at common heart disorders
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Monday, March 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The Human heart beats about 2.5 billion times over the average lifetime, pushing millions of gallons of blood to every part of the body. Given this never-ending workload, it's a wonder it performs so well, for so long, for so many people. But the heart can also fail, brought down by a poor diet and lack of exercise, smoking, infection, unlucky genes, and more. LISTEN NOW