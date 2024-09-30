-
Alaska’s Congressman Don Young today (Thursday) hosted a hearing of the subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs in Fairbanks. Young spoke candidly with Native Alaskan representatives, who testified about how federal laws and policies effect rural energy prices.
Invited panelists spoke out against a new National Oceans Policy at a Congressional subcommittee hearing in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning. Congressman…
The men accused in a massive government contracting bribery case involving Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek are staying behind bars – three of them until trial and the fourth at least through the weekend. At a hearing in Washington D.C. today (Thursday) the lawyer for EyakTek executive Harold Babb asked for a few more days before making his argument as to why Babb should be released on bond.
The arrest yesterday (Tuesday) of an executive at the Eyak Alaska Native Corporation’s subsidiary EyakTek and two Army Corps of Engineers employees has some members of Congress clamoring for hearings, and has Alaska’s delegation worried about the fallout.
The fate of two men accused of torturing and beating a man to death now rests in the hands of a jury. Jeff Hout of Bethel and Harry Williams of Kwethluk are facing first degree murder charges at the Bethel Courthouse for the killing of 19 year old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay last October.
The subsistence litigation of Mentasta elder Katie John was back in court recently when a three-judge panel of the 9th circuit held hearings in Anchorage. John’s first case went to the U.S. Supreme court and established that congress intended through title 8 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA to protect fish and game, including navigable waters of Alaska. After the rule making in that decision, the state of Alaska asked an en banc panel of the 9th circuit to review the case. The decision in favor of John was reaffirmed.
Tuesday, August 2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmBabies can sign before they speak, and many parents are helping their little ones to communicate in this way with the aid of educational resources like the popular series, Signing Time! Guest Rachel Coleman designed this fun, musical program in response to learning that her own daughter was profoundly deaf. Today, learn Rachel's story and how Signing Time! is helping families with deaf children talk to one another.
The Pebble Limited Partnership challenged the Lake and Peninsula Borough’s approval of the “Save Our Salmon” Initiative in an Anchorage court Thursday morning.
