  • Nursing emergency simulation.
    Line One
    Healthcare workforce
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Alaska’s health care work force is aging into retirement. What attracts young adults to careers in health care? How is the new generation of health care professionals changing the face of health care?Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    The Affordable Care Act- What you need to know
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Join Line One Co-Host, Prentiss Pemberton and his guests, United Way of Anchorage COO, Sue Brogan, and Lead Navigator, Jane Straight, for a discussion about how the ACA works, how you can sign up, where you can find help, and how the political climate is affecting healthcare in America.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Artificial intelligence and robotics in healthcare
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Testing drug safety without patients, machines that are better than radiologists at detecting breast cancer, robots caring for the elderly…is this hype or the future? Dr Thad Woodard returns to guest host a program on artificial intelligence, robotics and your health on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    Causes of Alaska's high healthcare costs
    Eric Bork
    KSKA Tuesday, Jan. 23 2017, at 2:00 p.m.
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Health care solutions
    KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2 pm and 8 pm. Our community's crisis with high health care costs is well known. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about solutions. You may have heard the Alaska Common Ground forums we have been airing. This will be your chance to talk back and share your ideas, and to hear from some of the very smart people involved in putting together those meetings.LISTEN HERE
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Alaska's high healthcare costs, a Storytelling event
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, January, 16 2017, at 2:00 p.m. We’re going to continue our series on the high healthcare costs in Alaska with an evening of personal stories detailing how Alaskan health care costs have affected lives, businesses, and government. We'll hear stories that illustrate the personal, economic, and fiscal consequences that our elevated healthcare costs have on all Alaskans.LISTEN HERE
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Facts & trends regarding Alaska's high healthcare costs
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, January 9, at 2:00 p.m. A very dense and well-informed discussion regarding the facts and trends for the high healthcare costs we have here in Alaska. This event features original findings from financial analyst Mark Foster, commentary on those findings from Assistant Professor of Economics Mouhcine Guettabi, followed by questions from the audience.Listen Here
  • Line One
    High health care costs in Alaska
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, December 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries. Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possiblesolutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.LINE ONE
  • Line One
    Lung Cancer
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    KSKA: Monday, November 14, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Not all people diagnosed with lung cancer smoke. Lung cancer is a disease that can affect anyone. In fact, most people who get lung cancer today have either stopped smoking years earlier or never smoked. We'll discuss lung cancer on Line One Your Health Connection.LISTEN NOW
  • Line One
    Adolescent Depression
    Prentiss Pemberton
    KSKA: Monday, August 29, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The adolescent years can be a challenging period for teens and a scary time for parents. While moodiness, self doubt, and high risk behavior are all a part of this highly important developmental stage, some teens can, and do, develop serious mood disturbances like depression and anxiety. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, national expert, Dr. Francis Mondimore, from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as they discuss the signs, symptoms, and treatment of Adolescent Depression.LISTEN NOW
