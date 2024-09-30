-
Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) began November 1st and ends December 15th. With slashed funding for outreach and a shortened enrollment period, the ACA is facing some challenges. How's it going so far? How many people are signing up, who needs to sign up, and why do so many choose not to participate? Join us on the next Line One for a discussion about the Affordable Care Act and how the start of the open enrollment period is going so far.
Monday, August 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Congress has failed to repeal or replace the Accountable Care Act. In fact polls indicate the Act has become more appealing to Americans. However, is there a better answer to cost, access and quality for health care? Dr. Carol Paris, President of the Board of Directors of Physicians for a National Health Program, will discuss a single payer alternative on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.
Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAs Commonwealth North continues to tackle Health Care Reform in Alaska as one if its key policy issues, the group invited Rick Pollack of the American Hospital Association to speak on the "Future Health Care: Balancing Cost, Quality and Access" on June 15.