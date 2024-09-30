-
Last week, an FBI agent based in California who specializes in Civil Rights took part in a public forum held at Anchorage's Fairview Recreation Center. For an hour, Supervisory Agent Peter Kaupp told the packed room what constitutes a federal hate crime...and what does not.
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
