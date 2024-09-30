Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    Fairview Hosts FBI Presentation on Hate Crimes
    Len Anderson
    Last week, an FBI agent based in California who specializes in Civil Rights took part in a public forum held at Anchorage's Fairview Recreation Center. For an hour, Supervisory Agent Peter Kaupp told the packed room what constitutes a federal hate crime...and what does not.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 16, 2011
    Josh Edge
    House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
