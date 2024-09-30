-
University of New England Philosophy Professor, Dr. Subrena Smith and Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton discuss how each of us can work as individuals and as communities to promote unity and connection in this time of fear driven conflict and talks about how to counter the escalating Nationalism we are seeing many of today's so called civilized societies.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, June 30 at 2:45pm Blue Chair Productions presented their first play last summer, and this June 30 through July 9 at Cyrano's Theatre Company, they will be mounting their second--Theresa Rebeck's provocative comedy about four young writers who are taking a 10-week seminar with an international literary figure: Seminar. Listen to Stage Talk this week to hear actors Aaron Wiseman, Isaac Kumpula and actor/producer Colby Bleicher go into depth about their roles.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, January 20 at 2:45pm. Two people whose focus on life is through money meet. What is real and what is not? What is intangible and what has actual value? Cyrano's Theatre Company's Resident Playwright Dick Reichman's Money, which addresses many of these topics, comes back to Cyrano's in collaboration with RKP Productions to run January 20 through February 12. David Haynes and Becca Mahar drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about their characters, the play and the 25th anniversary of Cyrano's.LISTEN NOW