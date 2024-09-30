-
Winter is coming, and that means it’s ski swap time! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we'll talk to Sparky Anderson about how to buy and sell your outdoor winter gear at your local ski swap. Sparky is the head coach of the UAA Ski Team. And in the second half of the show, we’ll be speaking with Hap Wurlizer, proprietor of the Hatcher Pass Lodge.
-
Hatcher Pass and the Independence Mine State Historical Park are popular summer destinations for hikers, climbers, bikers and berry pickers. 60 miles…
-
Cross-country skiing is all about the trail. In your mind’s eye, that’s where you are when you think about skiing. The beauty of the place, and also the challenge, and, of course, the conditions. That’s why we talk about trails so much. On our very first episode of Outdoor Explorer, we explore the trails of southcentral – the old favorites, and some brand new trails in Girdwood and near Hatcher Pass. Read More...KSKA: Thursday 2/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Berry crops in Southcentral Alaska, along with many shrubs and trees, have suffered this year from a widespread geometrid moth outbreak, causing defoliation in many plant species.
-
ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...