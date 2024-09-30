Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Hastings

  • News
    Firefighter Injured Working Hastings Wildfire
    Dan Bross
    A fire fighter working the Hastings wild fire was injured when a tree fell on him Thursday night. Incident Commander Tom Kurth says the man, from a Mt. Hood, Oregon-based crew, was working the 23,000 acre burn north of Fairbanks, when the large fire weakened tree came down.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 17, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...
  • News
    Crews Focus on Containing Hastings Wildfire
    Dan Bross
    As the weather provides a break in wildfire activity, managers of the Hasting’s Fire response north of Fairbanks are taking the opportunity to make sure the 23,000 acre burn doesn’t flare back up when the weather dries out.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 15, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...
  • News
    Wildfire Calms Under Wet Weather
    Dan Bross
    The big wild fire north of Fairbanks has calmed down with recent showery, cool weather. The Hastings fire has been burning for two weeks, but its growth has slowed in recent days.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 13, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
  • News
    Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising
    Dan Bross
    Cooler, wetter weather has allowed crews battling the Hastings wildfire, north of Fairbanks, to make headway. Progress is reported on line construction on the over 24,000 acres.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 10, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
  • News
    Hastings Fire Expected to Increase
    Dan Bross
    A large acreage increase is expected when the Hastings wildfire north of Fairbanks, is re-mapped. Fire Information officer Tacy Skinner says weather condition caused major activity overnight Tuesday. UPDATE: The Interagency Incident Management Team mapped the fire Wednesday night at 24,069 acres.
