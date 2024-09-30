-
A fire fighter working the Hastings wild fire was injured when a tree fell on him Thursday night. Incident Commander Tom Kurth says the man, from a Mt. Hood, Oregon-based crew, was working the 23,000 acre burn north of Fairbanks, when the large fire weakened tree came down.
-
Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...
-
As the weather provides a break in wildfire activity, managers of the Hasting’s Fire response north of Fairbanks are taking the opportunity to make sure the 23,000 acre burn doesn’t flare back up when the weather dries out.
-
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...
-
The big wild fire north of Fairbanks has calmed down with recent showery, cool weather. The Hastings fire has been burning for two weeks, but its growth has slowed in recent days.
-
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
-
Cooler, wetter weather has allowed crews battling the Hastings wildfire, north of Fairbanks, to make headway. Progress is reported on line construction on the over 24,000 acres.
-
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...
-
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
-
A large acreage increase is expected when the Hastings wildfire north of Fairbanks, is re-mapped. Fire Information officer Tacy Skinner says weather condition caused major activity overnight Tuesday. UPDATE: The Interagency Incident Management Team mapped the fire Wednesday night at 24,069 acres.