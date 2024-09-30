-
It could be a record year, at least in volume, for the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery. A forecast released last week predicts the biggest harvest ever, at 29,000 tons.
-
The Southeast commercial salmon harvest is one for the record books this year and it’s not done yet. While the seine fleet’s Pink Salmon catches in Southern Southeast have remained below expectations, the huge volume from the northern districts and high prices have made this season more valuable than ever.
-
Pollock Fleet Asks, "Where Are The Fish?" Bethel Murder Trial Proceedings Off to a Rocky Start. Fire Claims Dot Lake Utility Building. Secretary Sebelius Visits the Alaska Native Health Center. Ester Residents Raise Money for a Library. Chum Run is Strong on the Yukon. Southeast's Pink Salmon Fleet Logs Record Year. Federal Government offers Help for Alaskan's Facing Foreclosure. NANA Opens New Hotel in Kotzebue
-
There a good chance those of us around the state may be in for more wet weather, before September rains begin in earnest. If all the recent rain is getting you down, it might help to know the moisture is good for blueberries and cranberries in the interior.
-
A bill just heard by a Congressional committee would allow Tlingits from Hoonah to harvest seagull eggs in Glacier Bay. It would resume a tradition that ended when the former Native homeland became a national park. But it faces opposition from a nationwide environmental group.