-
Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, those angry charter boat captains give NOAA's Jane Lubchenco an earful in Homer; Saint Paul's new boat harbor is ready for fishermen, and how many little fish does it take to make a big one?
-
Ever since the commercial fur seal harvest in the Pribilofs was shut down, the residents of St. Paul have worked to turn their community into a successful fishing town.
-
The Juneau Assembly's heard about a plan this week to deposit 30,000-cubic yards of sediment from Douglas Harbor into Gastineau Channel. It's part of the…