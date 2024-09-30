-
It's almost Halloween and so why not go visit a haunted house with a ghost that's well... a little frustrated that no one takes him seriously! Valley Performing Arts is presenting the John Vreeke stage adaptation of the Oscar Wilde short story, The Canterville Ghost. Director Wendy Golter and actor Jason Bailey visit Stage Talk this week to help us scare up the story.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 17, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Spine tinglers and hair raisers—the perfect recipe for a fine Halloween! This week Hometown Alaska will feature local storytellers who know just how to scare the starch right out of you! Join us for some great stories, and share your family and neighborhood traditions. KSKA: Wednesday 10/31 at 2:00 pm
This week on Stage Talk, host Jean Paal chats with Shane Mitchell and Billy Worthy about TBA's two upcoming Halloween productions. For the little ones, Frankie Stein Junior takes science fair projects to new heights. Dracula audiences on the other hand can expect a good scare with lots biting, blood and fangs. The original Dracula script was written by director, Shane Mitchell.KSKA: Friday 10/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf77ff0000Two man cast: Ted Carney (left) and DJ Rotach (right) at VPA rehearsals in Wasilla. Photo by Joyce Martin, JAG Creations. Just in time for Halloween, a ghost play, The Woman in Black opens next week at Valley Performing Arts. Executive director of VPA, Garry Forrester joins hosts Mark and Jean to discuss this spine tingling thriller, sure to leave you spooked.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:45 pm