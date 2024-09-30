It's almost Halloween and so why not go visit a haunted house with a ghost that's well... a little frustrated that no one takes him seriously! Valley Performing Arts is presenting the John Vreeke stage adaptation of the Oscar Wilde short story, The Canterville Ghost. Director Wendy Golter and actor Jason Bailey visit Stage Talk this week to help us scare up the story.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 17, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:

