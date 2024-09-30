-
For the past week, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has been meeting in Unalaska. No action there has been more controversial than the announcement that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wants to put off the implementation of a new halibut catch share plan.
The Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s tannery is up and running in its own building, at the far end of Halibut Point Road. And now that the business has bought a new home, tribal officials are hoping for its long-term success.
A Halibut longliner went aground near Aniakchak Bay yesterday morning and the three crew members were rescued from a lifeboat by a coast Guard helicopter out of Kodiak. The crew of the 32-foot vessel "Bear," out of Homer, was wearing survival suits.
Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, those angry charter boat captains give NOAA's Jane Lubchenco an earful in Homer; Saint Paul's new boat harbor is ready for fishermen, and how many little fish does it take to make a big one?
It’s no secret that Homer charter captains are upset about NOAA’s new halibut catch-sharing proposal, which would mean a one-fish-per-angler rule in the Gulf of Alaska under most circumstances.
The International Pacific Halibut Commission is offering a reward for a couple of pieces of scientific equipment that have been lost in waters off Alaska.
A new plan to manage halibut in Southeast Alaska and the Central Gulf has just been put out for public review and comment by NOAA Fisheries.
Friday, July 22 at 2:30pmComing up this week, one man has an idea why the Bristol Bay Sockeye Season came up so short this year; A new study shows Frankenfish can breed with wild salmon if they get loose, and what if the charter halibut fleet could buy commercial halibut quota?
A Soldotna man has taken the lead in the Homer Halibut Derby. Chad Aldridge fished Sunday near Seldovia, and landed a 350.5-pound whopper after an hour and 20 minutes.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...