The human toll from climate change effects in Alaska are real. The small community of Haines in Southeast Alaska experienced a deadly landslide late last…
For three years, the 500-person town of Haines Junction had no grocery store. Residents had to drive two hours to Whitehorse to shop for food. But in December, two locals broke the grocery drought.Download Audio
The Alcan 200 snowmachine race is this weekend in Southeast Alaska. The 43rd annual event takes over the Haines Highway from the Canada – U.S. Border to Yukon’s Desadesh Lake on Saturday, as riders and their support teams from around Alaska and Canada race for a prize pot of thousands of dollars.
APRN and our affiliates are using this last week of 2011 to look back on some of the stories that left an impression. Some because they were fun, but some because they were difficult to report on.
An injured hiker stranded on the rocks near Skagway was heard by the lookout on the state ferry Malaspina and rescued by the crew last Thursday night.