Trials began yesterday for two dozen Kuskokwim subsistence fishermen who allegedly fished with salmon nets when they were restricted this past summer. The first three fishermen were found guilty at the Bethel District Court House today. The politics of subsistence rights versus state restrictions weighs far heavier on the trials than the violations themselves, worth $250 each
Jeffrey Hout, age 47 of Bethel, and Harry Williams, age 33 of Kwethluk, were found guilty of second degree murder of 19-year-old Benjamin Kaiser of Hooper Bay. The jury turned in their verdicts this (Thursday) morning. The jury also found both men guilty of kidnapping.
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has hired a new fisheries aide.Murkowski’s office says Stefanie Moreland will start next month. Moreland will replace Arne Fuglvog , who pleaded guilty this summer to one count of violating the Lacey Act for falsely reporting where he caught sablefish that were intended for interstate commerce. Fuglvog’s sentencing is set for November.
A jury in Anchorage has convicted a man of killing 18-year-old Bonnie Craig in 1994. The Anchorage Daily News reports the jury deliberated just a few hours Wednesday before finding 41-year-old Kenneth Dion guilty of raping and murdering Craig.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...
The verdict is guilty for Kip Lynch, the soldier who was accused of shooting and killing his wife and daughter last year in Anchorage. Lynch testified that he had no memory of the incident after shooting himself in the head afterwards.