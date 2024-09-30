https://youtu.be/EZAatC8Lxi8Alaska isn't exactly known as an ice climbing destination. But more and more of the state's residents are falling in love with the sport. On this Outdoor Explorer will talk about everything from historic first ascents on ice climbs in Alaska to advice on getting into the sport. And we'll head out with guest host Annie Feidt as she tries ice climbing for the first time.KSKA: Thursday 3/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmGo toOutdoor Explorer page

Listen