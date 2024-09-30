-
Alaska isn't exactly known as an ice climbing destination. But more and more of the state's residents are falling in love with the sport. On this Outdoor Explorer will talk about everything from historic first ascents on ice climbs in Alaska to advice on getting into the sport. And we'll head out with guest host Annie Feidt as she tries ice climbing for the first time.
Iditarod dog teams have as much in common with your pet as an Indy car and a tricycle, but there is something in between. Dog mushing is a recreational sport for families, too. On this Outdoor Explorer, we'll learn about using sled dogs for fun and transportation with the mom of a local mushing family, and a Denali guide who takes out newbies daily.
An Alaska river guide and former National Parks Service ranger has pleaded guilty to helping a client smuggle a 10,000-year-old mammoth fossil out of Alaska.
A fishing guide who left the state apparently also left his fishing clients in the lurch. Tom Murray, formerly of Cooper Landing, has been charged with theft and fraud after his business, Wise Guide Outfitters, sold fishing trips over the internet that allegedly didn't happen. Murray is also accused of running out on his debts in town.
With every spike in solar activity, flares are sent off from the sun and come cascading over the magnetosphere, where the energy is released in various shades of undulating greens, blues and reds we call the Aurora.It's always a challenge to capture these silky forms, but a few preparatory measures can ensure you get the best possible image to wow your friends and family.