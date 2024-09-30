Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    The outdoors and personal growth
    Iris Vandenham
    On this Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about how time spent outdoors can help us grow. Adrienne Lindholm has written a book about her path from mountain newbie trying to prove herself to becoming more interested in the journey. Carey Carpenter is campaigning for longer recess for Anchorage school children, and she’ll also talk about how outdoor adventures helped her cope with breast cancer. Lastly, we'll hear a story about getting more minorities to be interested in going outside.Thanks for listening!
  • (Left) This development has more space between structures and private open spaces that are accessible to their units. (Right) The new open space requirements are trying to improve the quality and dimensions of spaces in between buildings over what is pictured here above. Photos courtesy of the Municipality of Anchorage
    News
    The Document That Will Determine How Anchorage Grows: Title 21 Finally Before the Assembly
    Daysha Eaton
    A long-anticipated rewrite of Anchorage land use law, also known as 'Title 21', is set to come before the Anchorage Assembly tomorrow (1/15, Tues). The revision has been in the works for nearly 10 years. Public hearings are expected to be lively. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
  • News
    Record Employment Trend Likely to Continue into 2012
    Len Anderson
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49040000It looks like a second consecutive year of mild job growth for Anchorage as the city continues to emerge from the employment dip experienced in 2009. Alaska Economic Trends January 2012: Anchorage, page 8 (PDF)
  • News
    Report Shows Growing Demand for Health Care Workers
    Joaqlin Estus
    A recent Alaska Department of Labor report shows many of Alaska’s industries lost jobs or were stagnant in recent years, but the demand for health care workers is strong and will continue to grow in coming years.