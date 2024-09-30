-
Written, directed and performed by Glyka Stoiou, the Commedia dell'arte-influenced Don Quixotes (based on Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes) performs at Cyrano's Theatre Company for one weekend only. Visiting Stage Talk from her native Greece, Stoiou, along with cast mate and fellow Greek Angeliki Karakaxidou, talks about her play, her process and the absolute zaniness of the performance. Also joining Stoiou and Karakaxidou is Cyrano's Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond. Don Quixotes performs June 21-24.Thanks for listening!
At its core, theatre is storytelling and in Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's re-telling of Homer's The Illiad as An Illiad a poet appears in an empty theatre to tell a story about sacrifice, war and the rage of mankind. Bostin Christopher, as The Poet, and Director Art Rotch visit Stage Talk to tell us the story of this remarkable play being presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Sydney Laurence Theatre October 24th through November 2nd.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 24, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: