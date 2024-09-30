-
Great Performances presents Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performing at the Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York City.The duo will perform selections from their collaborative classic jazz recording, Cheek to Cheek as a part of the PBS Fall Arts Festival.Friday October 24 at 8:00 pm
Watch The Thomashefskys on PBS. See more from Great Performances.“The Thomashefskys: Music and Memories of a Life in the Yiddish Theater” brings to life the words and music of the American Yiddish theater. The story’s lead characters — Bessie and Boris Thomashefky — are the grandparents of San Francisco Symphony music director Michael Tilson Thomas. Bessie and Boris immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe in the 1880s, and while still in their teens, they began to play major roles in the development of New York City’s Yiddish theater. For Jewish immigrants who settled on the lower East Side of Manhattan, the Yiddish theater was central to their lives, and provided a stage for the new ideas that were shaping the transition to an American way of life.KAKM: Saturday, 3/31 at 9:00pm
The San Francisco Symphony is celebrating its centennial season. From the ashes of the great San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906 rose the passionate desire of a community to embrace music and build an orchestra to restore its spirit.KAKM: Friday, 3/30 at 9:30pm
To mark the 25th anniversary year of The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh presented the musical in a lavish, fully staged production in the sumptuous Victorian splendor of the Royal Albert Hall. Audiences were invited to join the celebration, which was broadcast to theatres around the world.KAKM: Sunday, March 4 @ 7:00 p.m.
Versatile British actor Hugh Laurie, an American favorite for his role in the hit TV series “House,” showcases his musical side in an atmospheric special filmed in New Orleans. Defying simple categorization, Laurie finds his greatest satisfaction and inspiration from the mixture of blues and jazz that grew out of New Orleans at the beginning of the last century. “Let Them Talk” is his personal journey into the heart and soul of that music. KAKM: Friday, March 2 @ 9:30pm
Winner of the 2010 Tony Award for Best New Musical, “Memphis” turns the radio dial back to the 1950s to tell the story of a white DJ, named Huey Calhoun (Chad Kimball), whose love of music transcends race lines and airwaves.KAKM: Friday, 2/24 at 10:30pm