Twenty-seven million dollars will be going to rural Alaska communities this year for schools and government services provided to areas where the federal…
Anchorage- based Alaska Native Heritage Center has been awarded a three year grant through the federal Administration for Native Americans Social and Economic Development Strategies Program.
Three communities in Alaska have received U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Development grants. Community Facilities Programs Administrator Tammy Trevino announced the recipients of the awards this (Tuesday) morning from Washington, DC.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving $200,000 in grant money to an organization that will help farmers in rural Alaska.
The Anchorage-based Southcentral Foundation has received a $700,000 federal grant to find more Alaska Native children who need to enroll in the Denali Kid Care program.
The Fairbanks borough assembly has approved spending half a million in state grant money to fund studies to assess trucking in natural gas from the North Slope and distributing it in Fairbanks.
