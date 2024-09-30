-
Rep. Josh Revak was selected after Senate Republicans, in a tie vote, failed to approve Anchorage GOP Rep. Laddie Shaw.
-
The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
-
The Central Committee of the Alaska Democratic Party voted Monday evening to support an Independent party ticket for Governor and Lieutenant Governor comprised of Bill Walker and Byron Mallott. Mallot has been the Democratic nominee for Governor but would run as Lieutenant Governor with Walker on the Independent ticket. The vote was 89 to 2.
-
The legislature Tuesday approved all but one of the people appointed by the governor to serve on state boards and commissions. Members also had no opposition to the choice of Michael Gerraghty to be the state’s next Attorney General.
-
An Alaskan appointed to a federal Communications Commission board, was dropped after a letter from Governor Sean Parnell's Chief of Staff asked for a…
-
Over 100 communities across Alaska will host Choose Respect marches and rallies against domestic violence and sexual assault today. It is the third year of Governor Parnell’s campaign. He has said his goal to eliminate the abuse within a decade, with an emphasis on personal responsibility and peer pressure.
-
Listen toAlaska Governor Sean Parnell's State of the State address live from Juneau this Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7:00 pm on KSKA FM.Streaming video will be available at Gave to GavelSchedule Updates: Hometown, Alaskawill repeat one hour later at 8:00 pm and Tech Nation will return next week on KSKA.
-
Alaska’s attorney general has given the governor’s office until Feb. 20 to release the last of Sarah Palin’s emails from her time as governor.
-
TransCanada and Exxon Mobil are deferring filing the next step in paperwork to get a natural gas pipeline built to the Lower 48, and they’re assigning responsibility for that to Governor Sean Parnell.
-
November is "Highway Safety Month" in Alaska, as declared by Governor Sean Parnell in an executive proclamation detailing five themes for the coming five weeks. As KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, state department officials met to review the update of the Alaska Strategic Traffic Safety Plan and discuss how their departments are focusing on safety.