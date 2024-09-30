-
The U.S. Justice Department today (Wednesday) gave its approval - or preclearance - to Alaska's new redistricting plan. Alaska Redistricting Board Chair Taylor Bickford says the Amended Proclamation Plan can now be used as a voting map for the November elections.
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
The Senate today began hearings on improvements and expansion of the ports and harbors around the state.
How do you improve Southeast Alaska’s economy? Business, government, and nonprofit group leaders met in Juneau earlier this month to share and refine their ideas.
The men accused in a massive government contracting bribery case involving Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek are staying behind bars – three of them until trial and the fourth at least through the weekend. At a hearing in Washington D.C. today (Thursday) the lawyer for EyakTek executive Harold Babb asked for a few more days before making his argument as to why Babb should be released on bond.
More and more Southeast government buildings and businesses are turning to woody biomass for heat. Some experts say the region is close to having enough demand to justify building a pellet mill. But it won’t be easy.
The federal government is upholding the 2008 oil and gas lease sale in the Chukchi Sea. The sale was challenged in court and last year, a judge required the Interior Department to complete a supplemental environmental impact statement and then decide whether to vacate the sale.
This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Pablo Blesa from Catholic University in Murcia, Spain examines the role of education, communication and social media in the Middle East beginning with Tunisia Revolution in December 2010. How has access to education and internet or lack thereof impacted Arab economies and government?KSKA: Thursday 9/29 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The U.S. government again faces threat of a shutdown because of Congressional disagreements. The House failed to pass a short term spending bill Wednesday night that would keep government running past Sept. 30. Its defeat was a surprise blow to House GOP leadership. Despite Speaker John Boehner’s entreaties four dozen Republicans defected and voted against the bill.