This week's Outdoor Explorer comes to you from the Chilkoot Trail, the infamous route used by Klondike gold rushers during the late 1800s. As you walk the trail, signs of that crazy gold rush period are evident, but even more impressive is how a century has erased much of the gold rush's footprint. Host Charles Wohlforth and friends take on the 33-mile trail over five days of hiking. KSKA: Thursday, July 24, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Download Audio

