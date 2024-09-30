Glynwood Manor

-
A 38-unit apartment complex burned down in the Anchorage neighborhood of Mountain View last month, leaving dozens of people homeless. So far this year, there have been 20 fire calls to multifamily dwellings where the fire spread beyond the room where it started and at least five of them did major damage. All the fires burned older buildings that don't have to meet modern fire code standards.Download Audio
-
Dozens of people displaced by a fire yesterday in the Mountain View neighborhood of Anchorage will sleep at a shelter tonight. The fire burned a 38-unit apartment building, which is a total loss. Download Audio