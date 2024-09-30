-
The warming Arctic doesn’t just affect the northern regions of the globe. Its impacts can be felt all across the world. On Addressing Alaskans we present “After the Arctic Ice Melts” with Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Fran Ulmer. Thanks for listening!
Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has formally disbanded the task force formed by his predecessor to guide the state's response to global warming.
When it comes to climate change, Alaska is seen as a bellwether. Temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees over the past 50 years, double the national average. But even though Alaska figures in discussion of climate change nationally, it’s rarely a major topic of conversation in Juneau.Download Audio
An ambitious set of priorities has been put together for the American chairmanship of the Arctic Council that begins this year, but neither the federal government nor the state has much money to pay for implementing those priorities. Climate change is amplified in the Arctic, and the Arctic nations want to work together to respond.APRN: Tuesday, 2/6 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
https://youtu.be/xXuh_0u4leYScientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are using new video collars to get a glimpse into the daily life of polar bears. Researchers have been using radio and GPS collars since the 1980s to track polar bears' movements along the Arctic sea ice. But, that data lacks a lot of contextual and observational information that allows for a better understanding of the bears.Download Audio
A federal wildlife biologist whose observation in 2004 of presumably drowned polar bears in the Arctic helped to galvanize the global warming movement-- has been placed on administrative leave and is being investigated for scientific misconduct, possibly over the veracity of that article.
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...
Deputy Interior Secretary Tom Strickland is back in Washington after spending nearly two weeks touring Alaska. Strickland oversees the US Fish and…
