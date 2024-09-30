What would it be like to spend 12,000 hours flying a small plane through the Alaska Range? What would it be like to land that small plane on Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park? Join me, Shelly Wade, when I talk with Holly Sheldon Lee, daughter of famous Alaskan bush pilot, Don Sheldon, and her husband, accomplished pilot David Lee, when we hear their stories about life as an Alaskan glacier pilot. KSKA: Wednesday, 12/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

