Anchorage lags behind much of the nation in protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens from discrimination, but does that mean they face more prejudice or have a harder life here? Our guests address the lgbt experience in Anchorage, the good as well as the bad. Join us and call in for an open discussion and honest questions about navigating sexual identity.KSKA: Wednesday 12/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
The advocacy group One Anchorage turned over more than 13,000 signatures to Anchorage’s municipal clerk on Thursday. “One Anchorage” wants to put an equal rights initiative on the next city ballot which will ensure the same rights for gay, lesbian and transgender individuals that are now guaranteed for women and minorities.
An Anchorage judge says Alaska same-sex couples are entitled to the same senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemptions as married couples. Superior Court Judge Frank Pfiffner ruled in a 34 page decision that the state's marital classification violates the Alaska Constitution's equal protection clause.
Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections.
Census figures from 2010 put Alaska's population at more than 710,000 people. Newly released data indicates growth in all types of households, with the number of gay and lesbian households showing a sharp increase.
