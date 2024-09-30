-
The board of directors for the Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial in Juneau has come out in favor of leaving the monument where it is – and against building a cruise ship dock in front of it.
-
Alaska Senators Back ‘Pilot’s Bill of Rights', ‘Bullet Line’ May Disrupt Plans for Cook Inlet Drilling, Sea Otters Tagged for Population Study, New Statistics Show Unemployment Rates are Higher for Veterans, and more...
-
The Juneau Assembly's heard about a plan this week to deposit 30,000-cubic yards of sediment from Douglas Harbor into Gastineau Channel. It's part of the…