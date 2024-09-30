Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Parnell Proposes New Way Forward With Gas Line
    Associated Press
    Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell proposed a new way forward on a natural gas pipeline Thursday, saying if demand for gas has shifted from the Lower 48 to Pacific Rim markets, the state must be willing to move with it.
    Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline
    Libby Casey
    The dream of getting a gas pipeline to connect Alaska’s North Slope with the Lower 48 is an old one, and in recent years, it’s seemed closer than ever. But even as the company TransCanada works toward building a line, skepticism is mounting among some members of Alaska’s Congressional delegation that a project will happen any time soon, if at all.
    Alaska News Nightly: June 16, 2011
    Josh Edge
    House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...