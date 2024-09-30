-
Gardening without chemicals turns out to be the right way, according to our next guest. Jeff Lowenfels has been growing things in Anchorage for a very long time, and through that experience he learned to get rid of anything that doesn’t naturally belong in his garden. We’ll also hear from a longtime beekeeping expert in Anchorage, who is even breeding bees able to make it through our cold winters.Thanks for listening!
Are April's longer, warmer days turning your thoughts toward the garden? It's not too soon! On the next Hometown Alaska, expert local gardeners share strategies on using April. Bring your questions! How do you survive the wait to put your hands in dirt?KSKA: Wednesday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
During the Second World War, household “Victory Gardens” produced almost half the food the nation consumed. Now home gardens produce about two percent. Could the path to food security run though a garden plot in your front yard?APRN: Tuesday, 3/11 at 10:00amDownload Audio
No, that’s not meant as a cruel joke. Spring has been cool and summer warmth is slow to arrive. Still, our long days will make for good growing – soon. And if you're behind, you have time to catch up. This week on Hometown Alaska, we’ve invited garden experts to the studio mic to tell us what’s new in garden plants, culture and attitudes. Bring your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 5/22 at 2:00 pm and 7 pmDownload Audio
Interest in gardening in Alaska seems to be at an all-time high. So far it has been a very cold spring, but dedicated gardeners are already starting plants. And all gardeners love to compare notes, which is what they will be doing on the next Talk of Alaska statewide.KSKA: Tuesday 5/7 at 10:00 amListen Now
Gardening season is upon us in Alaska and according to Eliot Coleman, owner of Four Season Farm in Maine, it doesn't ever have to end. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Coleman shares vegetable and fruit-growing techniques to extend our season here in the far north. His talk entitled, "If We Can Do It In Maine, You Can Do It in Alaska," was recorded at the Alaska Botanical Garden conference.KSKA: Thursday 5/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm