Gardening season is upon us in Alaska and according to Eliot Coleman, owner of Four Season Farm in Maine, it doesn't ever have to end. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Coleman shares vegetable and fruit-growing techniques to extend our season here in the far north. His talk entitled, "If We Can Do It In Maine, You Can Do It in Alaska," was recorded at the Alaska Botanical Garden conference.KSKA: Thursday 5/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

