The Anchorage School Board passed their budget last night with one amendment restoring some counselors. The Board heard final public testimony then passed budget passed 6-1.
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.
Haida Energy is starting to build Prince of Wales Island's next hydropower plant. But as CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports, the Southeast Alaska project needs more funding.
After seven months of uncertainty, the head of the Denali Commission says a long awaited answer about whether the commission would need to return $15 million has been settled.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says reducing the high cost of energy is the best way to promote economic growth in the state.