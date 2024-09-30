-
KSKA: Wednesday, Sept.21 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Older Alaskans are the fastest growing population group in the state. With that chapter of life come challenges over health, security, independence and even the dangers of loneliness. Learn how the courts can help. LISTEN NOW
The man listed by Anchorage police as a “person of interest” in the abduction of 18-year-old Anchorage barista Samantha Koenig has been arraigned in federal court in Anchorage on a fraud charge.
A fishing guide who left the state apparently also left his fishing clients in the lurch. Tom Murray, formerly of Cooper Landing, has been charged with theft and fraud after his business, Wise Guide Outfitters, sold fishing trips over the internet that allegedly didn't happen. Murray is also accused of running out on his debts in town.
A former director of the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission is scheduled for arraignment on fraud and theft charges. Teresa Judkins of Barrow, age 51, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization during a two-year period.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...