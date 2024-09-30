-
Alaska Senator Mark Begich yesterday got to use the power of his Commerce subcommittee chairmanship to aim some barbs at genetically engineered salmon. Begich and Senator Lisa Murkowski have introduced a bill that would ban interstate commerce of what they're calling "frankenfish."
The company that wants to produce genetically modified salmon is pushing back against its critics.
Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January
A new study of genetically modified salmon shows they can breed with their wild counterparts.
Foreign Workers Fuel Bristol Bay's Fish Processing Industry, Study Shows 'Frankenfish' Can Breed With Wild Salmon
The U.S. House has voted to bar the Food and Drug Administration from approving genetically modified salmon for human consumption. Alaska Representative Don Young sponsored the amendment, which passed by voice vote Wednesday night and is part of a farm spending bill.
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of 'Frankenfish', Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline
