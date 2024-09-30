-
The U.S. House has voted to bar the Food and Drug Administration from approving genetically modified salmon for human consumption. Alaska Representative Don Young sponsored the amendment, which passed by voice vote Wednesday night and is part of a farm spending bill.
-
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
-
The U.S. House has voted to bar the Food and Drug Administration from approving genetically modified salmon for human consumption.