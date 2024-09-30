00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb172b0000The feel of the air at night has changed. Fall is coming. Time for berry picking. It’s been a great year for berries across Alaska, and on today's show, we will talk in detail about where, how, and what to pick, and how to handle your harvest with experts on the art, science, health and culinary details of berries, and share the warm feeling of this wonderful family tradition.KSKA: Thursday, 8/22 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now

