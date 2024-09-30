-
Donna-Flor Manalo and her family’s life transformed when they moved from Hawaii to Alaska--cultivating new passions and businesses. Manalo’s family…
Entomophagists are people who eat insects, and Chris Gilberds is a chef who has a lot to say about why we should start incorporating more bugs into our diet. We even snacked on crickets, ants and scorpions during our talk.
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb172b0000The feel of the air at night has changed. Fall is coming. Time for berry picking. It’s been a great year for berries across Alaska, and on today's show, we will talk in detail about where, how, and what to pick, and how to handle your harvest with experts on the art, science, health and culinary details of berries, and share the warm feeling of this wonderful family tradition.KSKA: Thursday, 8/22 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to nature writer, Gary Paul Nabhan's keynote address recorded at the 2013 Alaska Botanical Gardenannual spring conference. In his talk entitled, "Traditional Foods at Risk in Salmon Nation: Threatened Wild & Cultivated Plants," Nabhan details how we can save at risk plants, underlining the important of diverse food systems.KSKA: Tuesday 4/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
A hearty plate of chicken mole is one way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. Get chicken mole and more Cinco de Mayo recipes here. Saturday is Cinco de Mayo. The date has become synonymous with Mexican celebrations, and Anchorage restaurants and watering holes are marking the date with parties and special foods. In fact, parties will be happening all over the U.S. in honor of the day, although many Americans have little idea why. Read More...
Bean's Cafe in Anchorage is undergoing a multi-colored transformation. This week three painting crews are redoing the walls of the decades old food kitchen for the poor and homeless. It's part of nationwide campaign by the U.S. Council of Mayors and Benjamin Moore Paints.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb31a20000Tim Meyers, Meyers Farm, Bethel, Alaska. Photo: Meyers Farm websiteIn what many would consider the least likely location for a farm, Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska is thriving and according to owner Tim Meyers, Bethel soil just might be "the last good fertile ground on our planet." Meyers Farm now exports to Anchorage, and intends to expand to become a year round source of Bethel produce. Listen to Tim's keynote address on "Sustainable Agriculture in Rural Alaska," recorded at the Bioneers in Alaska conference on October 16, 2011.KSKA: Thursday 11/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Since the days of the Pioneer Colonists, the Matanuska Valley has been the heart of Alaska's agriculture industry. But changing times demand updated means of production and processing. Today's consumers are increasingly calling for for fresh, locally grown foods, and that is encouraging some growers to look toward expansion, but the lack of a central processing and production center could be holding them back. Is it time to push for a Valley Agricultural Processing and Development Center? KSKA: Monday 10/17 at 1:00 pm & Saturday 10/22 at 6:30 pm
The Alutiiq Museum is moving forward with a project that will help preserve indigenous knowledge of local food resources and integrate that information with modern preservation techniques. April Laktonen Councellor and Danielle Ringer both work at the museum and are involved with the Alutiiq Wild Foods project.
Whether it’s rising food prices, health concerns, sustainability goals or a desire for high quality ingredients, the rush is on for local food in Alaska. Now is the time when Community Supported Agriculture producers look over the results of this year’s season and begin taking on clients for next year.