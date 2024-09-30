-
Since 1980, the number of female pilots in the United States has remained stagnant at 6% of all pilots. In Alaska,however, with a per capita pilot population three times the next closest state, it’s not hard to find a group of womenpilots to talk about their adventures.
-
https://youtu.be/2TsokOd9MyMA huge proportion of Alaska is covered with ice. A lot more than has towns and cities or anything man made on it. That’s a lot of country to explore, and its truly beautiful, like another world. On the next Outdoor Explorer the topic is glacier travel. We’ll be talking with a guide who takes newbies on glacier treks, a photographer who specializes in glacier journeys, and a glaciologist who goes to work on glaciers, and knows how they’re made. KSKA: Thursday 6/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
Imagine getting up on Saturday morning, hopping in your plane, and going anywhere in Alaska. It’s the ultimate way of getting outdoors in a huge wilderness with unlimited opportunities. We’ll be talking with weekend pilots about their expensive and challenging hobby, and what makes it worthwhile. What would you like to know about learning to fly, or even owning your own plane? Where would you go if the sky was the limit?KSKA: Thursday, 6/13, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
A survivor of that plane crash between McGrath and Aniak has told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator that the visibility was very poor when the plane slammed into a hill. The crash killed Aniak pilot Ernie Chase and Anvik teacher Julia Walker Saturday night. A family of two teachers and their children survived and were rescued the next day.