Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fly Fishing

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Travel and Fly Fishing
    KSKA: Thursday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. Fly fishing is the art of catching fish with style. It’s about the journey, not the destination. But going to exotic destinations can be a big part of it. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about traveling for fly fishing with some very accomplished anglers. LISTEN HERE
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 17, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...
  • Photos by Clark James Mishler: Young people from Bristol Bay attending the Bristol Bay Fly Fishing and Guide Academy.
    News
    This Week in AK: Fly Fishing in Bristol Bay
    Daysha Eaton
    This week on AK, we go fishing. Most fly fishing guides in Bristol Bay come from Outside. But the Bristol Bay Fly fishing and Guide Academy is working to train young people from the region.