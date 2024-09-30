-
The dropping water level likely means that the ice jam is weakening, which is good news for communities at risk of flooding.
-
The couple had climbed into their boat which they had tied onto their cabin to wait out the flood before a State Trooper helicopter arrived to evacuate them to Aniak.
-
After an ice jam formed at Napaimute, forecasters are expecting a flood that will bring a rapid rise in river levels.
-
The grim news headlines pound like heavy waves against a weakened coast line. Our warming climate hits rural communities hard. They have decisions to make: leave or stay and fight. Two initiatives will work to give them information to make those choices.LISTEN HERE
-
Anchorage's Rabbit Creek flooded this morning. Water flowed over a bridge and downed logs caused excess water to spill onto lawns and yards. The water caused major damage to a road and a bridge in the area. Listen Now
-
National Weather Service staff are in Galena monitoring rising Yukon river water and conducting fly overs to check on one particular jam.
-
Heavy rains continue to hit Southeast, and parts of Juneau in the Mendenhall Valley are under a flood warning Tuesday. Petersburg already had a slide.
-
Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe state has re-opened a flood damaged stretch of Taylor Highway. The Department of Transportation reports emergency repairs…