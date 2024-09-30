-
Matanuska Susitna Borough residents may be facing property damage from high waters on the Matanuska River. The Matanuska River crested on Friday,…
Heavy rains continue to hit Southeast, and parts of Juneau in the Mendenhall Valley are under a flood warning Tuesday. Petersburg already had a slide.
Heavy rain and flooding has caused mud-slides that have closed areas of the Taylor Highway around Mile 114, and there have been washouts and flooding on the Steese Highway near Circle, between miles 152 and 158. The state Transportation department says it's working on it.