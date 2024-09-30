Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Fishing Gear

  • News
    Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear
    Kristin Spack
    A team of volunteers from Petersburg freed a young grey whale that was tangled in what appeared to be foreign gillnet gear Friday. The animal was 20 to 25 feet long and looked to be in bad shape but rescuers are hopeful it will at least be able to feed again, now that it’s no longer entangled.
  • News
    Entangled Whale out of Usual Habitat
    Matt Lichtenstein
    A team of four, trained volunteers from Petersburg has been trying to free a young grey whale that’s tangled in some sort fishing net and line.
  • News
    Whale Calf Freed From Fishing Gear
    Matt Miller
    National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration spokesman Julie Speegle says the calf and its mother were spotted Wednesday morning by a charter fishing boat near Halibut Cove on Shelter Island. She says the five-person disentanglement team attached a transmitter to track the calf in case it raced away before they could free it.