The nets went into the water for the first opening of the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery Saturday afternoon for two and a half hours and brought in…
The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is on two hour notice. Two-hour notice means when a fishery is called, officials will give the fleet a minimum of two hours to get into position.
It could be a record year, at least in volume, for the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery. A forecast released last week predicts the biggest harvest ever, at 29,000 tons.
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.
An Alaska hatchery has figured out how to get sea cucumbers to reproduce in captivity. It’s an important development in an effort that could help the Southeast commercial dive fishery.
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
The Pollock trawl fleet is now avoiding fishing areas north of Unimak Pass in the Bering Sea because its bycatch of Chum Salmon went up.
The largest king salmon subsistence fishery in the State will close for four days amid concerns that not enough fish are reaching their spawning grounds.
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...
Late this week a fishing vessel begins sampling the fish headed into Bristol Bay past Port Moller.