    https://youtu.be/33AzxvHoscYOn the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is fish camp. Native Alaskans all over the state go to riverside fish camps for the summer to harvest salmon, and as part of an ancient way of life. And a lot of commercial fishermen have fish camps at setnet sites, where they catch the fish going by, they make a little bit of money and to live and sustain themselves in wild places. KSKA: Thursday 8/8 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm.Listen Now
    Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet
    Four people were rescued after the Cessna 185 they were flying in crashed in Cook Inlet, around 22-miles southwest of Kenai.
    Alaska News Nightly: July 25, 2011
    Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...