Experts say it's not a matter of if but when a large blaze impacts the Hillside neighborhood in Anchorage.
Firefighters responded to a blaze at an assisted living home near Wasilla early Monday afternoon.
Alaska fire fighters have headed to the Lower 48 to help with wild fires and other natural disasters. Alaska Fire Service spokesman Doug Stockdale says 133 overhead personnel, seven fire crews and two aircraft from Alaska have been deployed south to assist with incidents in 11 states.
Cooler, wetter weather has allowed crews battling the Hastings wildfire, north of Fairbanks, to make headway. Progress is reported on line construction on the over 24,000 acres.
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...
