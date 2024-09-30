-
Trident Seafoods Paying $2.5 Million in Fines for Clean Water Act Violations, Legislative Agency Warns of Risk to State’s Credit Status, Denali Commission Returns $15 Million to Government, Sailor Attempting to Circle the Americas, Race for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Crowded, Fire Island Wind Project, Chugach Electric Agreement Facing Tough Opposition, Fairbanks Borough Schools Working to Resolve Budget Challenges,
An alternative energy plan near Anchorage moved a step forward last month, when Chugach Electric Association agreed to purchase power from the Fire Island Wind Project.
Groups Accept Settlement over Endangered Species Suit, Alaska Congressional Delegation Split on ‘Doomsday Scenario’ of National Debt Default, Five Escape Sinking Fishing Vessel near Valdez, NPR-A and Sealaska Lands Bills Up for Vote in DC, and more...