Fire

  • News
    Fire Sweeps Wasilla Assisted Living Home
    Ellen Lockyer
    Firefighters responded to a blaze at an assisted living home near Wasilla early Monday afternoon.
  • News
    Anchorage Apartment Fire Still Being Investigated
    Daysha Eaton
    Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a 24-unit apartment building in Midtown Anchorage Thursday morning. Anchorage Fire Department spokesman Al Tagmani says it may take a while because of the scale and intensity of the fire.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 24, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
  • News
    Fire Near Fairbanks Increases to 42,000 Acres
    Associated Press
    A wildfire burning on military land south of Fairbanks has grown to 42,000 acres, and smoke continues to cause hazy conditions. The Dry Creek Fire is growing because of shifting winds. The fire was more than 28,000 acres on Thursday, and spread 14,000 acres throughout the day.
  • News
    Fire Claims Dot Lake Utility Building
    Dan Bross
    A fire burned down a utility building in Dot Lake Sunday, taking out essential infrastructure in the Alaska Highway community between Delta Junction and Tok.
  • News
    Girl Dies in Mountainview Fire
    Steve Heimel
    Wednesday, a child died in a fire in Anchorage's Mountainview neighborhood. The girl, age five or six, was not identified.
  • News
    Dozens of New Fires Ignite
    A dozen new wildfires were reported in Alaska Thursday, a mix of lightning and human caused blazes. Several are being fought, including an over 1,000 acre lightning start in the Delta Junction area, where more than 50 firefighters and air resources are working.
  • News
    Coal Creek Fire Grows to 3,000 Acres
    Dan Bross
    One of two wildfires burning east of Healy has grown substantially, and could start sending smoke toward Fairbanks. The Coal Creek Fire is mapped at 3,000 acres, burning in mixed hardwoods and black spruce, about 15 miles northeast of Healy.