-
Firefighters responded to a blaze at an assisted living home near Wasilla early Monday afternoon.
-
Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a 24-unit apartment building in Midtown Anchorage Thursday morning. Anchorage Fire Department spokesman Al Tagmani says it may take a while because of the scale and intensity of the fire.
-
-
A wildfire burning on military land south of Fairbanks has grown to 42,000 acres, and smoke continues to cause hazy conditions. The Dry Creek Fire is growing because of shifting winds. The fire was more than 28,000 acres on Thursday, and spread 14,000 acres throughout the day.
-
A fire burned down a utility building in Dot Lake Sunday, taking out essential infrastructure in the Alaska Highway community between Delta Junction and Tok.
-
Wednesday, a child died in a fire in Anchorage's Mountainview neighborhood. The girl, age five or six, was not identified.
-
A dozen new wildfires were reported in Alaska Thursday, a mix of lightning and human caused blazes. Several are being fought, including an over 1,000 acre lightning start in the Delta Junction area, where more than 50 firefighters and air resources are working.
-
One of two wildfires burning east of Healy has grown substantially, and could start sending smoke toward Fairbanks. The Coal Creek Fire is mapped at 3,000 acres, burning in mixed hardwoods and black spruce, about 15 miles northeast of Healy.