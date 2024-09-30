-
A former aide to Sarah Palin has been fined for using confidential emails to write a tell-all book. Frank Bailey was fined $11,900 for violating the state's ethics law.
-
Trident Seafoods is agreeing to pay the federal government $2.5 million to settle clean water act violations at its Alaska processing facilities.
-
Former Alaska Fish and Game Commissioner Denby Lloyd has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Lloyd entered the guilty plea Wednesday, and the city of Juneau dropped an additional charge of reckless endangerment as part of a plea agreement.
-
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...