Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. employs a team of genealogists and the world’s leading geneticists to uncover the origins of a diverse group of 30 people. Guests to be featured include: Anderson Cooper, Khandi Alexander, Ben Affleck, Aaron Sanchez, Sting, and more.Episodes will air:Tuesday September 30 at 7:00 pmTuesday October 10 at 7:00 pmTuesday October 14 at 7:00 pmTuesday October 21 at 7:00pm
Watch Finding Your Roots: Angela Buchdahl, Rick Warren & Yasir Qadhi - Preview on PBS. See more from Finding Your Roots.Pastor Rick Warren, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Sheik Yasir Qadhi — clerics of three different faiths — all have complex family histories that profoundly shaped their religious beliefs. Research of their roots unearthed a story about the spiritual foundations of this country, an unrelenting struggle to achieve the ideal of religious freedom and tolerance, but also the difficulties sometimes of holding onto one’s faith and still feeling like an “authentic” American.KAKM: Sunday, 4/15 at 7:00pm
What’s in a name? Well, a lot, at least when it comes to piecing together family history. For former slaves, choosing a last name was one of their first acts of freedom. For Jewish immigrants, it was a way to fit in in their new country. Whatever the reason for a name change, it can make the process of learning about one’s ancestors difficult, if not impossible. In this episode, Gates unearths missing links in the family histories of media legend Barbara Walters and educational superstar Geoffrey Canada. Walters did not know her father’s real last name. Canada did not know the name of his grandfather. Both had been unable to access their history … until now.KAKM: Sunday, 4/1 at 7:00pm